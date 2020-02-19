Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Deutsche Bank

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $163.50 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $910,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.