Echostar (SATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

SATS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 13,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. Echostar has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

