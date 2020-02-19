eBoost Market Capitalization Achieves $283,777.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $283,777.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00763874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

