Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of ETO opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $26.99.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide
