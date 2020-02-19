Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of ETO opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.