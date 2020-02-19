Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

EVT opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

