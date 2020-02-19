Earnest Partners LLC Sells 50,009 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,525,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,009 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $128,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 14.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

