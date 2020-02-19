Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 55,653 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $110,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 32,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLB opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.