Earnest Partners LLC Has $115.73 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,723 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $115,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

