Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 89,093 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $161,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of MPWR opened at $185.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $11,648,242.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 995,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,195,137.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,641 shares of company stock valued at $58,787,961. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

