Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 74,030 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $78,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,516.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.