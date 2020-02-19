Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 226,438 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $106,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.