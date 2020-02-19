Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA) Trading Up 14.3%

Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of August 31, 2018, it owned nine mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,414 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

