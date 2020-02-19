Dusk Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $480,062.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $480,062.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,531,817 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

