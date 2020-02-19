Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives $97.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.27.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $102.06. 387,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

