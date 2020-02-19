Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $675.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter.

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

