Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,374 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.45% of Donaldson worth $324,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 3,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,938. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

