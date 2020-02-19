Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of DOMO opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $698.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Domo by 338.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

