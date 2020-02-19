Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. 1,256,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $89.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 86.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 48.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.