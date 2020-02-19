Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Tops $0.0017

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $15,756.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,160.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.04114656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00765574 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.