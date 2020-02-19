Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

