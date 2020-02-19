DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 933,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.34.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

