Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $36.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,555,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 920,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.