Digital Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Tops $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00481163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $672.29 or 0.06640153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00070677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005011 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.