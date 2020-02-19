DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.52.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

