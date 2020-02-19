Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of FANG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

