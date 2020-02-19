Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Siebert Williams Shank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.