Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,946 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $50,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.75.

AAP opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.96. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

