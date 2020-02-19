Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,620 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $36,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.52.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

