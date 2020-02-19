Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.97 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 939,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 109,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,322 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.45 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

