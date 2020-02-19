Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.