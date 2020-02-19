Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

