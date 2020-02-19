Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,940 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $56,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.56. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,870 shares of company stock worth $10,026,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

