Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First of Long Island by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island Corp has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $643.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.58.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.