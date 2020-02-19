DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Price Up 16.1%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s stock price rose 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, approximately 103,658 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 41,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

DMAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.