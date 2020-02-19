DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 342.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DHT were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. DHT Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

