Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

