DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.