Desire Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Desire has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $16,623.00 and $6,046.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

