Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Denny’s worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

DENN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 1,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s Corp has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

