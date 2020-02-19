Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,932,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.