Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.
DNLI stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.05.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,932,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
