Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Dell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,568. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

