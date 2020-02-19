DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,933 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

