DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 2,099 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after buying an additional 340,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 219,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $9,588,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $9,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of MTH opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.