DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.