Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

