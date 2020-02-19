Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases 6,392 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 0.5% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,083,000 after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,258,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

