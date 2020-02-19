Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. B. Riley raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

