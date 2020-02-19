Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 664.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 551,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $5,750,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $91.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

