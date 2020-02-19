Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

