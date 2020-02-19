Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,745 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.7% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,233,000 after purchasing an additional 192,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

